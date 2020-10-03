ONLINE: Heritage Trio

press release: Cafe Coda is proud to present Heritage Trio to our Live Streamed Concert Series!

Heritage Trio is comprised of:

Alexander Vance - Piano ( https://www.instagram.com/alexandervance_lx_vnc/?hl=en)

Evon Sams - Saxophone and flute (https://www.instagram.com/evonj.sams/?hl=en)

Wash Hobson - Bass (https://www.instagram.com/washhobsoniii/?hl=en)

This music covers us like a grandmas quilt. Each member plays as the needle and thread, bringing to life a plethora of colors, creativity and culture. We will be playing melodic jazz with a touch of gospel and blues. We strive to remember where we come from whilst pushing boundaries and creating paths for later generations.

https://cafecoda.club/

https://www.facebook.com/CafeCodaMadison/

GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/

Thank you for your continued support of live music!

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott; Video Production - Madison Music Experience

ALSO: Café CODA, Madison’s premier venue for jazz and cultural music, located at 1224 Williamson St, holds voter’s registration and Absentee Ballot Request every Saturday, from noon to 4 PM. Anyone needing to register to vote for the upcoming presidential election is encouraged to visit the club to complete a voter’s registration application or Absentee Ballot Request with proof of identity and a current residential address. For more information, please contact HJ Taylor, (608) 251-2787.

ALL POWER TO THE PEOPLE