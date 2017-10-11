press release:

Hermia & Helena

(2016, Argentina/USA, 86 min., Digital)

Dir: Matias Piñeiro

Cast: Agustina Muñoz, Maria Villar, Dan Sallitt, Mati Diop, Keith Poulson

This delightfully intelligent cross-continental romance orbits Camila, an Argentine writer on a fellowship in New York. Between dalliances, she is drafting a Spanish translation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a work whose clever musicality resonates in the uniquely cinematic chords struck by director Matias Piñeiro. “Giddily thrilling…Piñeiro keeps the action swinging freely between New York and Buenos Aires with bold subplots and puckish flashbacks, the shimmering mysteries of tenuous friendships and the breathless melodrama of family secrets. Filming cityscapes and intimate gestures with avid attention, adorning the dialogue with deep confessions and witty asides, Piñeiro conjures a cogently realistic yet gloriously imaginative vision of youthful ardor in love and art alike” (Richard Brody, The New Yorker). In Spanish with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.