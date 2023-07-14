media release: Hermitude is an Australian electronic-hip hop duo, originating from the Blue Mountains, New South Wales. The duo consists of Luke Dubber (Elgusto) and Angus Stuart (Tuka). They have released four studio albums, Sixteen Days (2008), HyperParadise (2012), The Buzz (2015), and Mirror Mountain (2019). They have also won numerous awards, including ARIA Awards for Best Dance Release and Best Hip Hop Release. Hermitude's music is a blend of electronic music, hip hop, and soul. They are known for their eclectic sound, which incorporates elements of funk, jazz, and reggae.Hermitude have toured extensively throughout Australia, Europe, and North America. They have also performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury, and Splendour in the Grass.In 2019, Hermitude released their fourth studio album, Mirror Mountain. The album was a critical and commercial success, reaching number one on the Australian ARIA Albums Chart. It was also nominated for ARIA Awards for Album of the Year and Best Dance Release. Tickets are available now!