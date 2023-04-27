He's All That

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Schlock and Awe film screening with commentary from comedians Cody Lemke, Olivia Witt and Sasha Rosser. Free.

media release: Schlock And Awe returns with a film more horrifically terrible than the movie about a killer mutant cat hiding inside of a regular cat: it's a teeny-bopper comedy about influencers.  Join us for a free live comedy show Thursday at 8 at the Rigby.

Comedy, Movies
608-442-1112
