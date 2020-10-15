ONLINE: Hibernators and Their Microbes

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Hibernating mammals and their microbes experience extreme changes in diet and physiology, which inspires exciting questions. How is hibernation different from sleeping? How do hibernators and their gut microbes work together to the survive the winter? And what does any of this have to do with space travel?

Edna Chiang, PhD candidate in the Department of Bacteriology at UW Madison, will explore this these questions. This Badger Talk is presented as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival.