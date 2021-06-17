press release: Cost: $15 Pay at the door. SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MUSICIANS! All proceeds will go to the musicians

Come join us for an in person concert with the "Hicksville Debonairs (local Mount Horeb musicians Joe Mirenna and Peter Gorman) at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA ).

The Hicksville Debonairs (Joe Mirenna and Peter Gorman) play a wide range of traditional and popular music from the 1860s to the 1960s: Kentucky and West Virginia fiddle tunes, blues, vaudeville, gospel, and jug band music from the Appalachian Mountains and deep South. Their songs and tunes cover a wide range of human experience: young love, hard times, mistaken identity, and more.

We encourage attendees to come early or stay late and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center farms.

We are offering an informational tour with Farley Center Board Vice Chair Jeanne Meier at 4:00 - one hour before the concert.

Farley Center honey ($10) and organic vegetables will be available. Please bring cash. Please bring your own blanket, chair, food and drinks to the concert. Please social distance and bring masks. For any questions, please contact us a 608-845-8724 or e-mail us at programs@farleycenter.org

HOSTED BY::

Farley Center www.farleycenter.org

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) http://www.swwap.org/

Natural Path Sanctuary

www.naturalpathsanctuary,org