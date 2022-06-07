Hidden History: A Walk on Madison’s Weird Side

press release: The Capitol Square has been the focal point of Madison since its founding. Discover how the downtown has changed (and stayed the same!) over hundreds of years. This tour will shed light on the formative years of Madison, featuring stories of the men and women who established our iconic square as a center of politics, commerce, and social life. How did a marsh-covered isthmus become the Madison we know today? Join us and find out!

$20 per person. Advance registration required. Wisconsin Historical Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

2022 dates: June 7, July 5, August 2, September 6, October 25 | all 6 PM - 7:30 PM

This tour meets in front of the museum and covers approximately 1.2 miles on city sidewalks. Participants may be asked to stand for extended periods of time. Tour will take place rain or shine! Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

For more information, please contact the box office at (608) 264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.