Hidden History: Madison’s Tales of Infamy, Scandals and Mystery

press release: Tuesday | June 22, Jul 27, Aug 24, Sep 28 | 6 PM - 7:30 PM

Saturday | Jul 24, Aug 21, Oct 23 | 3 PM - 4:30 PM

Join Wisconsin Historical Museum for a tour that walks through Madison’s criminal past! With stories of bootleggers, illegal gambling operations, notorious murder cases, and more! From the Capitol Square to the Monona Terrace and a few neighborhoods in-between, we will share with you some of Madison’s most infamous, scandalous, and mysterious tales.

This tour meets in front of the Wisconsin Historical Museum and covers approximately 1.4 miles on city sidewalks. Participants may be asked to stand for extended periods of time. Tour will take place rain or shine! Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather.

Cost: $20/person. Society members receive a 10% discount. Health & Safety Guidelines

The site is fully accessible to visitors requiring a wheelchair for mobility. For more information, please contact the box office at (608) 264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.