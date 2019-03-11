The Hidden Life of Things: Andean and Amazonian Cultural Artifacts
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Pop-up exhibit presents a collection of Andean and Amazonian cultural artifacts featured as “texts” in their own right on 19 retractable banners and stands. The exhibit includes interactive features, accessible through QR codes that can be read on any smartphone, which allow viewers to listen to Andean music, hear Quechua poetry and Andean myths, access resources online, and learn more about the cultural artifacts as they move through the exhibit.
