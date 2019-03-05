Hiding in Plain Site: Marjorie Kreilick's Midcentury Mosaics for Milwaukee's State Office Building

press release: Mosaic scholar and artist, Lillian Sizemore, will reveal the fascinating tale of UW professor emerita Marjorie Kreilick's ten large scale, yet little-known, mosaic murals for Milwaukee's State Office Building. In 1961, invited to submit a proposal by the State's architect, Kreilick offered her radically different vision. Her insistence on using Wisconsin's indigenous ecological landscapes as the subject of the murals continues to inform the legacy of Wisconsin's natural resources which remain a strength of its economy. Sizemore will follow Kreilick's artistic journey from Rome to Wisconsin, and discuss what an uncertain future may hold for this signficant piece of our state heritage. A mosaic demo is included with the visual presentation. This event is part of Women's History Month, 2019.