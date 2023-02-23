× Expand Dreamlit Studios A close-up of Mo B. Mo B

press release: Second show of the year, and we're not coming close to cutting the habit! High Concept flies high again Thursday, February 23, with the fearless, Mike Jonjak, taking on the helm as always!

For those seeing this for the first time, High Concept is a comedy show where we invite a handful of local comedians and have them prepare a powerpoint on a topic of their choosing, then right before they show their hard work, we rattle their brains with a heroic amount of nature's silliest flower.

Seating will start at 7:30 and the show will start at 8... ish. Tickets are currently $10 presale and $15 at the door. Be sure to click the link and get them early! This show fills up quick!

HUGE thanks to our long-term sponsor, Knuckleheads for helping this show through the years! Every show features a raffle from their stores and every attendee gets a chance to enter!

For this month, our brave little toasters will be: Brandon Wein, Vanessa Tortolano, Mo B, Aaron Clark, and Eli Wilz .