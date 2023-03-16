media release: Third time's a charm, ain't it? High Concept flies high again Thursday, March 16, with the fearless, Mike Jonjak, taking the helm as always!

For those seeing this for the first time, High Concept is a comedy show where we invite a handful of comedians and have them prepare a powerpoint on a topic of their choosing, then right before they show their hard work, we rattle their brains with a heroic amount of nature's silliest flower.

Seating will start at 7:30 and the show will start at 8... ish...

Tickets are currently $10 presale and $15 at the door. Be sure to click the link and get them early! This show fills up quick!!

HUGE thanks to our long-term sponsor, Knuckleheads for helping this show through the years! Every show features a raffle from their stores and every attendee gets a chance to enter!

For this month, our brave little toasters will be:

E﻿rin Morris, C﻿arson Leet, C﻿arly Malison, O﻿livia Witt, ARJ