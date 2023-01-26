× Expand Bryce Peterson Mike Jonjak

press release: H﻿appy 2023! High Concept rides into their first show of the year with the one and only Mike Jonjak leading the helm once again.

I﻿f this is your first time, High Concept rides the euphoric line between. Five comics prepare informative presentations on topics they love, then just before they perform we break their brains with heroic amounts of flower. Laugh along with host, Mike Jonjak, and the panel as everyone attempts to delight and enlighten the audience at this one-of-a-kind show!

D﻿oors open at 7:30. Show starts at 8! With a raffle giveaway from our wonderful sponsor: Knuckleheads!

Featuring the comedic minds of: B﻿en O'Connell, A﻿lecia Altstaetter, D﻿an Gantman, S﻿amara Suomi, A﻿ndrew Rynning

$10 presale; $15 at the door