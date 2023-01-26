High Concept
Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bryce Peterson
Mike Jonjak
press release: Happy 2023! High Concept rides into their first show of the year with the one and only Mike Jonjak leading the helm once again.
If this is your first time, High Concept rides the euphoric line between. Five comics prepare informative presentations on topics they love, then just before they perform we break their brains with heroic amounts of flower. Laugh along with host, Mike Jonjak, and the panel as everyone attempts to delight and enlighten the audience at this one-of-a-kind show!
Doors open at 7:30. Show starts at 8! With a raffle giveaway from our wonderful sponsor: Knuckleheads!
Featuring the comedic minds of: Ben O'Connell, Alecia Altstaetter, Dan Gantman, Samara Suomi, Andrew Rynning
$10 presale; $15 at the door