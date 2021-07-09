press release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about. High Concept rides again. Come get back on the high horse with us on 7/9 at Quality CBD. Doors open at 7:30pm

$15 online tickets. $20 at the door. Each attendee will receive a special treat from Quality CBD as well!!

Hosted by Mike Jonjak

Featuring Craig Smith, Bennett Brown, Kayla Ruth, Joe Degand, Will Byrd

BYOB!