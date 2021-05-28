press release: You were taught cannabis was harmful. Now you know better. Now you watch comics attempt to perform while hopelessly high. Then you get to ask them what the heck they were talking about. High Concept rides again.

Come get back on the high horse with us on 5/28 at Quality CBD.

Hosted by Mike Jonjak

Featuring KC Phillips, Samara Suomi, Jake Snell, Chris Schmidt and Olivia Witt

$15

https://www.facebook.com/ events/286626516441289