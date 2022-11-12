× Expand Bryce Peterson Mike Jonjak

press release: Not quite stand up, not quite a podcast, High Concept rides the euphoric line between. Five comics prepare informative presentations on topics they love, then just before they perform we break their brains with heroic amounts of flower. Laugh along with host, Mike Jonjack, and the panel as everyone attempts to delight and enlighten the audience at this one-of-a-kind show!

Featuring: Kay Baratti, Noah Mailloux, Ryan Kushner, Alex Morris, Glenn Widdicombe

Doors open at 7:30. Show starts at 8:30. $10 presale, $15 at the door.

Sponsored and featured giveaway by Knuckleheads o For The Arts!