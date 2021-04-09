ONLINE: High & Rising

Streaming to Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/lucidstreamslive and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucidstreamslive

media release: Please join High & Rising and a wonderful list of guests for a very special Finale live stream from the historic Barrymore Theater, brought to you by the good folks at Lucid Streams. This show represents the culmination of 2 seasons of livestreams, as this will be High & Rising’s 20th episode and final show of this season.

Several of the guests that graced the stage during this season are returning for this performance:

Chris Castino, Old Soul Society, Craig Baumann, Gregg “Cheech” Hall, Tim Eddy

When the pandemic was new to the US in early 2020, High & Rising was just in its infancy as a band. With a slew of new original tunes to share, they decided to bring their show to the internet via livestream. The livestream series has evolved beautifully from its first 10 episodes in Jym & Laura’s home as a duo, where it was warmly welcomed online by friends far and wide, who also were stuck at home.

Season 2, also 10 episodes, evolved in size by adding the incredible Ben Rohde on djembe/percussion, and a sweet new location at a secret warehouse in Western Wisconsin. The theme for this season was to celebrate some of the favorite local bands of High & Rising. Each episode featured a special guest and a variety of cover songs from Wisconsin & Minnesota bands.

All proceeds are split between the band, the venue, and the production team. All support is greatly appreciated! Happy viewing!

