press release: The gang is back for an action-packed summer extravaganza as Troy, Gabriella, and the rest of the Wildcats finish junior year and blast onto the summer scene in Disney’s High School Musical 2 JR. Based on Disney Channel’s blockbuster TV movie, this buoyant sequel to High School Musical follows your East High favorites as they face the realities of the adult world and begin to grow up. Spending their summer working and playing at the Lava Springs Country Club, friendships are tested, summer romances go haywire, and the meaning of success is redefined. Jump into the pool with the Wildcats as you swim along with this crowd-pleasing, fun-filled charmer! Performances will be held in the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard Street, Verona:

Thursday, April 28th, 7:30pm

Friday, April 29th, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 30th, 1:30pm and 5:00pm

In order to comply with VASD policies, Dane County requirements, and/or VACT COVID safety precautions:

All attendees over the age of 2 are required to be fully masked upon entering the building, in the theater, and throughout the performance.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this performance and must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo, such as on your phone, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record).

Those attendees who are not vaccinated may show a negative COVID-19 test result (from within 72 hours prior to entry) to attend a production or event.

Questions about these requirements can be directed to Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org