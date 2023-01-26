press release: Join us for the first High Tech Happy Hour of 2023! Enjoy complimentary appetizers and beer as well as a great networking opportunity at the beautiful Hilton Garden Inn - Madison Downton and co-sponsored by Hausmann Group

Have your electronic ticket available on your mobile device to expedite check-in. Thank you!

High Tech Happy Hour is the premier networking event in Madison, WI. Since 2001, it has been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and to share ideas. Come and network with local business professionals, meet new people and enjoy the wonderful hospitality provided by our sponsors and venues. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different location around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!

High Tech Happy Hour is brought to you and hosted by SupraNet