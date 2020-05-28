ONLINE: High Tech Happy Hour

press release: In order to attend High Tech's Virtual Happy Hour, you will need to register through Eventbrite in order to receive a Zoom link for the event. We will email the link and password for pre-registered registrants ONE HOUR BEFORE the event. Attendance will be strictly limited to 100.

SupraNet Communications, Inc. and Yahara Software will be your hosts for the evening and the event will be facilitated by Lift Consulting LLC.

Receive an exclusive online tour of the Ovation 309 downtown apartment building of the year. Take advantage of HTHH member's only takeout specials at WOB in Middleton. Grab your beverage of choice and be prepared for lots of fun with your HTHH friends while enjoying breakout sessions, games, and virtual networking hosted by the Lift Consulting team. This is an online event you won't want to miss!

CLICK HERE to order takeout (beer included) from WOB Middleton. Use coupon code HTHH10 at checkout anytime during the COVID-19 quarantine to receive a 10% discount on your order.

