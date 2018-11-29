press release: Please join us for November's High Tech Happy Hour at Overture Center for the Arts in Madison! Come enjoy free beer, snacks, and a great networking opportunity. November's High Tech Happy Hour is sponsored by Overture Center for the Arts .

Second Harvest will be collecting items and money again at our November High Tech at the Overture. Please note, in order to receive an additional gift giveaway ticket, you must donate THREE OR MORE non-perishable items.Thank you for helping out a great cause!

**Due to high volumes of attendees, please make sure to print off your ticket or have your ticket pulled up on your mobile device prior to check in. Thanks!**

www.hthh.org