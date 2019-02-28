press release: Please join us for February's High Tech Happy Hour at Waunakee Community Bank on Thursday, February 28th in Waunakee. Come and enjoy free beer, snacks, and a great networking opportunity. February's High Tech Happy Hour is sponsored by the Waunakee Community Bank.

**Due to high volumes of attendees, please make sure to print off your ticket or have your ticket pulled up on your mobile device prior to check in. Thanks!**

High Tech Happy Hour is the premier networking event in Madison. Since 2001, it has been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and to share ideas. Come and network with local business professionals, meet new people and enjoy the wonderful hospitality provided by our sponsors and venues. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different location around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!