ONLINE: Highlights of The Voices of Wisconsin Students Project: Learning, Coping, and Building Resilience During COVID-19

media release: The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) Research Partners and the Medical College of Wisconsin are pleased to share in this webinar highlights of findings from The Voices of Wisconsin Students Project – Learning, Coping, and Building Resilience During COVID-19. This webinar will be held on Wednesday, May 5 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

This project was supported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was developed with input from many partners including representatives of the DHS, the Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health, and the University of Wisconsin Extension Services.

The goal of this project was to better understand how Wisconsin students are coping with school, learning, and life in general during COVID-19 and to understand the nature of students’ sources of stress and anxiety and their thoughts on what support they need. Equally important was to identify examples of students’ success and resiliency. To gather this information, 160 middle and high school students from across Wisconsin participated in one of 23 focus groups hosted by WIPPS Research Partners in January and February 2021.

Separate reports of the project findings have been prepared for middle and high school age groups. They can be accessed via the WIPPS Research Partners web site at https://wipps.org/research-partners/