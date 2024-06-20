media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements on WIS 113 from County P in the Town of Vienna to the City of Lodi in Dane and Columbia counties.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Lodi City Hall, 130 S Main Street, Lodi. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The 3.69-mile long pavement replacement project begins at County P and continues to the City of Lodi. Additionally, centerline rumble strips will be added, updated curb and gutter, and replacement of guardrail. WIS 113 will be closed and detoured utilizing WIS 13, I-39/90/94, and WIS 60. Construction is anticipated for 2028.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Kevin Drunasky at (608) 246-3811, kevin.drunasky@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Kevin Drunasky at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Kevin Drunasky at least three working days prior to the meeting.