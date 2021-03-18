ONLINE: Hiking the Ice Age Trail, Documenting the People, Communities and Landscapes of Wisconsin While Backpacking the Ice Age Trail

Cameron Gillie’s photography career began as a staff photographer at daily newspapers in Colorado and Florida.

He is now a freelancer based in Madison and also exhibits in art festivals around Wisconsin and the Midwest with his pinhole photography.

Cameron has completed over 900 miles of the Ice Age Trail and will finish the project this summer.

