media release: The Hill Farms Neighborhood Art Walk & Sale is scheduled for this Saturday, September 18.

Confirmed artists and locations as of 9/10 are:

Lenny Black, Woodworking, 206 Richland Lane

Arvina Martin, Beadwork, 4901 Waukesha Street

Karen Reppen, Mixed Media, 4830 South Hill Drive

James Shulkin, Mixed Media Sculptures, 5027 Marathon Drive

Jennifer Peters, Nature Photography and Greeting Cards, 5027 Marathon Drive

Brian Swierz, Pottery, 5211 Manitowoc Parkway

Lauri Roman sharing the work of Shirley Roman, Fine Art Prints, 233 Carillon Drive (Proceeds to Second Harvest)

Molly Wesling, Poetry & Heidi Lauhon, Bird-themed Greeting Cards, 9 Walworth Court (Proceeds to Audubon Society)

Xander (age ten) and Aliya Hain (age eight) and Hanna (age seven), homemade pet safe treats and toys, 4909 Fond du Lac Trail

Jennifer Allen, Photographic Greeting Cards, 201 S. Kenosha Drive (Proceeds to Girls on the Run)

Hill Farms is located on Madison's near west side, bounded on the north by Regent Street and Sheboygan Avenue, on the south by Mineral Point Road, on the east by Segoe Road, and on the west by Rosa Road and North Whitney Way.

A map and details are posted at windworkerstudio.com/hill-farms-art-walk--sale.html and will be available at all tour stops on the day of the walk.