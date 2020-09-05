Hilldale Sidewalk Sales

press release: Hilldale is hosting a Labor Day weekend sidewalk sale! Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10am-7pm.

Here’s what to expect:

· Great deals and giveaways from your favorite Hilldale stores like Morgan’s Shoes, The North Face, University Book Store and Madewell (find a complete list of participating stores and deals here)

· Live music on the Green (12-3pm: Toco Beach Steelpan, 5-7pm: You Got the Message) to enjoy while you shop

· A food drive to benefit Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM) from 10am-6pm (drop off donations in the Metcalfe’s Market parking lot (with contactless drop-off available here) or in the tent on the Green by L.L. Bean); see a list of MOM’s top 10 most needed items here. The first 250 customers to drop off donations will receive a “Thank You Pass,” filled with exclusive offers at Hilldale businesses!

· Restaurants and cafes offering indoor dining, outdoor dining and takeout (enjoy a picnic on the Green!)

· Safety is top of mind with complimentary face masks, contactless checkout, spacing markers and safety signage. For more details please visit: https://hilldale.com/ commitment-to-safety/

Here’s how Hilldale is working to keep visitors safe everyday:

· Increased sanitation practices, including thorough cleaning of common areas and high-touch areas like doors, trash receptacles and furniture with CDC-approved disinfectants.

· Staff and on-site team members will be required to wear face coverings. Guests are encouraged to wear masks outdoors and can request a free CDC-approved one from Hilldale security if needed. Per the Dane County ordinance, masks are required for all indoors.

· Visitors and employees will be encouraged to stay 6 feet apart by way of signage, adjusted communal spaces and furniture configuration.

A friendly reminder to please refer to Hilldale as just "Hilldale," or "Hilldale Shopping Center" as needed, but not "Hilldale Mall." Thank you!

Find event details here: https://hilldale.com/event/ sidewalk-sale/