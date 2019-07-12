Hilldale Sidewalk Sales

press release: Shoppers won’t want to miss Hilldale’s biggest sale weekend of the year with discounts at high-end retailers, along with live music, free henna tattoos on Saturday, free cotton candy from Sugarsmith, photo ops and more! Head to the Plaza to make your own bath bombs with Lush and get a stand-up paddleboard demo at L.L. Bean! Sales and in-store happenings going on all weekend, with most activities happening between 12-3pm.