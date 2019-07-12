Hilldale Sidewalk Sales

to Google Calendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Shoppers won’t want to miss Hilldale’s biggest sale weekend of the year with discounts at high-end retailers, along with live music, free henna tattoos on Saturday, free cotton candy from Sugarsmith, photo ops and more! Head to the Plaza to make your own bath bombs with Lush and get a stand-up paddleboard demo at L.L. Bean! Sales and in-store happenings going on all weekend, with most activities happening between 12-3pm.

Info

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Special Events
608-238-6640
to Google Calendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hilldale Sidewalk Sales - 2019-07-12 00:00:00