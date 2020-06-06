ONLINE: Hip-Hop + Architecture as Design Justice

× Expand HEDI LAMAR RUDD Michael Ford, founder of Hip Hop Architecture Camp and owner of BrandNu Design.

The Hip Hop Architecture team, led by Michael Ford, is launching an open call for ideas on creating a "Just City. A City which has dismantled and defeated racism," and inspired by the deep well of hip-hop protest music. You don't need to be an architect or a rapper to dream up ways to make our communities more inclusive; all ages and backgrounds are invited to submit ideas through June 19. Learn more about the concept during a virtual launch event on Zoom, with special guests including rapper Lupe Fiasco. RSVP at bit.ly/hiphoparch for the link to participate.

When: Saturday, June 6, 12pm EST / 11am CST

What: Zoom Meeting

Join The Hip Hop Architecture team and our special guests, including Lupe Fiasco and NBA Champion Mo Williams, on Saturday June 6, as we launch our Open Call for Submissions!

Join the live interview and take the challenge if you're interested in visualizing a Just City which matches the demands in hip hop music! We're challenging everyone (architects students, designers, artists, singers, rappers, and hip hop fans) to use hip hop's protest music as prompts for imagining a Just City. A City which has dismantled and defeated racism.

Who Can Submit: Everyone of every age! This includes non-architects.

Call For Submissions Launch: Saturday, June 6

Submissions Due: Friday, June 19, 2020 (8pm EST)

More details will be shared during the launch and Q+A.