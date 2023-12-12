media release: We are excited to announce our very first Hip Hop Architecture Camp Town Hall!

Join Michael Ford and The Hip Hop Architecture Camp team to learn more about the program and how you can bring the camp to your city in 2024 and 2025. We will also provide ways for you to get involved with our paid internship program, scholarship program.

There will be special guests, a live DJ, and some fun giveaways!

We look forward to engaging in a productive conversation with you and hope to see you there!

Don't let this chance pass by—it's an opportunity to deepen your understanding of our mission and actively participate in our future endeavors.

Who should attend: This event is for educators, design professionals, community leaders, and anyone else who would love to see more diversity in design.