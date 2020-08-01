ONLINE: Hip-Hop Architecture Camp

press release: RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FKNeN6_jT5KmhkpLIjhgUw

COVID-19 has changed the way we work in architecture and it has changed the way we connect with the next generation of architects and designers! Because of this The Hip Hop Architecture Camp is moving to a virtual experience.

On August 1, “International Hip Hop Architecture Day” we will kick off our program serving 1500 middle and high school students in a virtual camp experience which includes Architecture, Urban Planning, Fashion, and Music challenges. Our online camp includes appearances by special guests including high profile hip hop artists, athletes, architects, and fashion designers.

Our camp will conclude on August 11, 2020, The 47th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a celebration of all camp participants, sponsors, staff, and volunteers. The top twenty portfolios from participants will win special prizes including 3D Printers, Chromebooks, apparel and most importantly an invitation to participate in the paid, second phase of the virtual camp during 2020 Christmas break.

Who should apply for The Hip Hop Architecture Camp?

The Hip Hop Architecture Camp is open to middle school and high school students, because of the overwhelming interest in the camp, participants must apply for the limited spaces available in each city. There is no typical student for The Hip Hop Architecture Camp. Our students are inspiring architects, urban planners hip hop artists, musicians, computer game creators, interior designers, industrial designers, politicians and more!

2020 Virtual Hip Hop Architecture Camp Schedule

Saturday, August 1: Camp Kick Off

Sunday, August 2: No Session

Monday, August 3: Hip Hop Architecture Overview (w/ surprise special guests)

Tuesday, August 4: Hip Hop Architecture Design Day

Wednesday, August 5: Product Design Overview (w/ Nike)

Thursday, August 6: Product Design Day

Friday, August 7: Create a Rap Day (with surprise Hip Hop artists)

Saturday, August 8: Create a Rap Day (with surprise Hip Hop artists)

Sunday, August 9 No Session

Monday, August 10 No Session

Tuesday, August 11 Celebration Day: 47th Anniversary of Hip Hop (with surprise guests)