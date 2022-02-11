StageQ presents Wisconsin premiere of drama by Taylor Mac, 2/11-26, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (4 pm, 2/26) and 4 pm, 2/20. $45-$15 sliding scale.

media release: WISCONSIN PREMIERE!

The classic, dysfunctional family drama has just crashed through into a whole new place. Meet Paige, a wife and mother liberated from an oppressive and abusive marriage; Arnold, her abusive and authoritarian husband whose recent stroke has left him helpless and at the mercy of his wife; Max, their newly out transgender teen who dreams of Faerie communes and finally stepping into the spotlight; and Isaac, Max’s older brother suffering from PTSD, who discovers a brand new war zone when he comes home from Afghanistan. There really is no place like home.

*NEW* StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices:

Access: $15

This option is for those who, for whatever reason, find themselves unable to pay our historically suggested price. In the spirit of accessibility and the desire to share the experience of theatre with more people, we offer this discounted price no questions asked.

Suggested: $20

This price point is based on our historical ticket asking price. We ask that those who find themselves able, consider this price point if possible.

Actual Cost: $25

This option reflects the actual cost of your seat based on the production’s expenses in order to “break even.” Historically, we have been able to bring this price down through donations, grants, and sponsorships. For those who are able, this option allows us to ensure the expenses from the production are paid for.

Pay-It-Forward: $45

This is your opportunity to help StageQ keep ticket prices as low as possible. Selecting this option covers the difference of not one, but multiple “Access” level tickets and helps us keep this ticket model viable and available to those who need it. As a thank you for choosing this option , you will be automatically enrolled in the “Friends of StageQ” program for the rest of the season.