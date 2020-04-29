ONLINE: Historic Preservation Planning

press release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation is happy to announce a new date for the presentation by Madison preservation planner Heather Bailey! She will speak about her role and the role of the Landmarks Commission as they work to protect the historic resources that represent Madison's unique and diverse heritage. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Learn practical information on how the system works including how and what you need to seek approval for work on historic properties and within historic districts as well as designating landmarks, landmark sites and historic districts. We hope this will give insight into the system and how it applies to everyone who lives in a historic district or historic building.

We have moved this event online so that we can continue to provide educational content to our community. For security reasons, you will receive the link to the presentation directly from our office after you register online.

This event is free and open to the public. Questions? Contact us at info@madisonpreservation.org or (608) 441-8864.