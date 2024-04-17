media release: History advocates from around the state are invited to join the Society to thank lawmakers for their ongoing support of Wisconsin history and highlight the critical role that state and local history play in collecting, preserving, and sharing stories. Write a letter, make a call, or schedule a meeting to advocate for history in Wisconsin!

Your participation makes a tremendous impact. History advocates like you create enthusiasm and promote the need to preserve and share our stories from generation to generation. Help us thank our lawmakers for their past support of history and spread awareness of all that our organizations do throughout the entire state and in local communities!

What is Advocacy?

Advocacy confirms with elected officials that support from the state and federal government is a critical part of investing in history and cultural assets. The support allows for the Wisconsin Historical Society to continue its mission and vision across all 72 counties of Wisconsin. The goal of developing and implementing a state and federal advocacy plan is to secure state funding, federally designated spending, and competitive grant opportunities while showcasing the Society's current value proposition with statewide programming and democratizing its vast national collection. Additionally, advocacy will help our decision-makers understand the importance of the museums, local history organizations, and historic sites throughout Wisconsin while endorsing the unique way the Society and affiliates inspire and engage guests throughout Wisconsin and beyond.

Over the last six years, the Wisconsin Historical Society has hosted History Advocacy Day in the Capitol. Advocates include local affiliates, historic preservationists, Society members, teachers, researchers, Wisconsin Historical Society Press authors, and more from all across Wisconsin. We have approximately 50 advocates attend each year, resulting in meetings with over 80 legislative offices…AND WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED!

Talking points and training will be provided to advocates by the Wisconsin Historical Society.