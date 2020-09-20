RSVP for The History and Future of Camping for Fun

press release: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 @ 6:30pm Join Leopold Senior Fellow Stanley Temple Via Your Computer or Mobile Device.

Temple will review the development of recreational camping since its origins in the mid-19th century. Principal proponents will be highlighted such as Thomas Hiram Holding, Ralph Waldo Emerson, William Henry Harrison Murray (the father of the “Outdoor Movement”), Charles Dudley Warner, George W. Sears (”Nessmuk”), Horace Kephart, and Ernest Thompson Seton.

Registration is required; participants may choose to join via weblink or call-in number. To sign up, email dudelhoven@ mthorebhistory.org (include “9-22 Camping Event” in the subject line) or call 608-437-6486 by Sunday, September 20.