media release: September 23-25, 2022

Friday and Saturday 9 am to 10 pm, Sunday 9 am to 3 pm, Darlington

The Lafayette County Historical Society Museum in Darlington WI is hosting a weekend event indoors and outdoors in the city’s Veteran’s Park on Main St in front of the Museum (525 Main St.): “History Comes to Life,” including “Night at the Museum.” This rain or shine event is free (donations accepted) and features Civil War and Fur Trade Era encampments in addition to a wide variety of historical figures, with connections to Lafayette County, portrayed by re-enactors that will give presentations, answer questions, and generally mingle with the public. The Museum will be open, and refreshments will be available. The setting is the top of Main St. surrounded by historic buildings and close to the bustling historic Main St.