History Happens Here: Discussing Wisconsin's New History Center

media release: Wisconsin has an incredible story to tell. It’s time our state had a place where people and communities can come together to experience the stories that connect our past to the present.

The idea of a new history museum in Wisconsin has existed for nearly two decades. People and communities across the state have come together to share their vision for a new history center. The Wisconsin Historical Society is excited to share our journey to creating a new history center with the help of community members across the state.

What does it take to create a new statewide history center and what can Wisconsin residents expect to see next? Join the Wisconsin Historical Society on Wednesday, April 12 for our first informational session to learn about creating Wisconsin’s new history center. You’ll hear about the vision for the project informed by Wisconsinites and what goes into designing a history center that represents both Wisconsin and North American history.

After the session, you’ll have answers to key questions about the project:

• Who is the Wisconsin Historical Society and how will they steward Wisconsin’s story?

• What is the vision guiding the creation of Wisconsin’s new history center?

• How do you design a new museum, that is more than just a museum?

• Where can I find out more about the project and stay informed?

A﻿ zoom link will be emailed out prior to the event.

The Wisconsin Historical Society is committed to ensuring equal access to participants of this event. Closed captioning and ASL interpretation will be provided. If you have additional accommodation requests, please contact us at allison.sukus@wisconsinhistory.org at least two weeks prior to the event.

This virtual event will be recorded and available at a later date.