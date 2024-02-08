History of Braids

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Black Student Union talk.

media release: Dive into the history of braids, an art form woven with cultural pride, resilience, and beauty in the Black community. Join us to honor the stories behind each braid—a testament to strength and unity.

Don't miss this celebration of heritage and style!

Special Guest: Jeffrey Patterson - Madison College instructor and owner of JP Hair Design

