History of the Palestine Conflict

press release: Starting on Jan 11 from 6:30 to 8:30pm this class will run for at least five and possibly more monthly sessions on the second Tue of each month at the Madison Public Library 301 W. Mifflin in the first floor conference room.

The first class on Jan 11 will cover the following topics: Ancient Israel and Palestine; Zionist myths about the history of Israel and the Jews; the rise of modern antisemitism; and the origins of political Zionism.

No reading is required to attend but there will be recommendations on optional readings for those who are interested.

For more information either call me at 608-284-9082 or email dvdwilliams51@tds.net.