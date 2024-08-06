media release: Wish there was a way to get a crash-course on the most unique aspects of Wisconsin history in one place? Look no further than History Sandwiched In, where scholars, historians, authors and community members from across the state join together to hold engaging discussions on wide-ranging historical topics of interest. From the deep history of Wisconsin waterways to the musicianship and legacy of Al Jarreau and much more, learn about the people, places and stories that shaped—and continue to shape—the Badger State.

8/6/2024 - Jim Willaert presenting "Transportation in Early Wisconsin", an exploration of the the state's early plank wheel and rail roads