RSVP for Hmong Cultural Training Series

media release: Wisconsin is home to the 3rd largest Hmong populations in America. The Hmong in Wisconsin are scattered throughout

Wisconsin. Becoming Americans bring many benefits and challenges, especially health. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Hmong greatly--from death, illness, financial to mental health. As an effort to help mainstream providers improve access and culturally appropriate services to Hmong clients, we are offering a series of six virtual workshops for anyone interested.

Trainers: Dr. Dia Cha, Mai Zong Vue, MSSW, and Dr. Kajua Lor

Who should attend: Health providers, policy makers, educators, advocates, and anyone interested

Registration Fee for EACH session: $25.00. Registration fee is non-refundable.

WHO ARE THE HMONG IN WISCONSIN AND THEIR NEEDS: February 21, 2024; 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Registration Deadline: February 16, 2024

THE IMPACTS OF COVID IN THE HMONG COMMUNITIES: February 28 , 2024; 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Registration Deadline: February 23, 2024

MENTAL & HEALTH CONCEPTS IN HMONG COMMUNITIES: March 6, 2024; 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Registration Deadline: March 1 , 2024

BUILDING TRUST WITH HMONG COMMUNITIES: March 20, 2024; 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Registration Deadline: March 15, 2024

CULTURALLY LINGUISTICALLY APPROPRIATE SERVICES FOR HMONG COMMUNITIES: April 3, 2024; 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Registration Deadline: March 29, 2024

CLAS STANDARDS EVALUATION FOR HMONG COMMUNITIES: April 17, 2024; 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Registration Deadline: April 12, 2024