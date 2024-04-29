RSVP for Hmong Day at the Wisconsin Capitol

media release: We are happy to host Hmong Day at the State Capitol again! This is a program to expose Hmong students to state government, meet legislators, network with other students, and inspire Hmong students to be active citizens. Seats are limited to 200 students. Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis. The cost is $20 for lunch and a t-shirt per student. Transportation is on your own. The deadline to register is April 29, 2024.

The registration cost is exclusively for students! Chaperones and staff expenses will be covered by us.