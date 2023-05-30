Hmong Day Downtown

media release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE event.

As we celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month in May, The Hmong Institute is proud to share with you and the community some cultural performances. Hmong elders will share their customs, a youth will sing songs, Nepalese elders will share songs and dances while Hmong musicians and folk singers will sing traditional songs and play traditional musical instruments to celebrate Asian heritage. So, bring your family, children, friends and colleagues out to join us!

For more information, please email us at info@theHmongInstitute.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/643264747720250/