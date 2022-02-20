Hmong Eggroll Fundraiser Orders

media release: The Hmong Institute continues to empower community through education, health and preservation of Hmong heritage. Our services are made possible through donations, grants, fees, volunteers, and fundraising events. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our fundraising efforts. Moving forward we are bringing back our Hmong eggroll fundraising on a monthly basis. We also added fried rice. In addition, you are now able to support the program of your choice at The Hmong Institute while you enjoy our delicious Hmong eggrolls and fried rice. In expanding our annual eggroll fundraiser to a monthly fundraiser, you are able to preorder our delicious eggrolls and fried rice more often and have the opportunity to support a variety of programs--from youth, women to senior activities. Place your order by the 20th of each month and come pick up your order on the 4th Wednesday of each month. If your pre-order form arrived after the 20th, your order will be moved to the next month’s pick-up schedule. All proceeds of your donation go towards the program you select.

Let Our Hmong Eggrolls Impress Your Guests

Want some delicious appetizers and fried rice to entertain your guests and families every day or on special occasions such as a birthday, anniversary, Easter, Memorial, July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, etc.? Whatever the occasions, you can now pre-order our Hmong eggrolls and fried rice and come to pick them up on a monthly basis. All proceed goes to support Hmong youth, women and/or senior activities. Half of your order is tax deductible!

You can freeze and reheat our Hmong eggrolls to serve to your guests at any time! Let us do the cooking while you entertain your guests!

Please fill out your order form and submit it with a check by the 20th of each month in order to pick up during the same month on the 4th Wednesday. You can also drop your order form in person to May Lor at 4402 Femrite Drive, Madison. The pick-up date will be the 4th Wednesday of each month and time will be between 2 – 4:30 p.m. at 4402 Femrite Drive.

For more information, email info@theHmongInstitute.org or call 608-695-4041. Thank you!