Hmong Fashion Exhibition & Virtual Celebration

press release: In celebration of the Hmong New Year's Day, Madison College will be hosting a mini Hmong fashion exhibition on Tuesday, December 7 @ 11:30 am at the Truax Campus, Intercultural Exchange. The event will highlight various cultural outfits worn at New Year Celebrations. Other activities will be conducted and food will be provided!

Hosted by Madison College Intercultural Exchange and the Asian American Student Association.

Please know when registering for this ticket, you'll get access to the Virtual Hmong New Year Celebration via email. Please watch your inbox containing the link closer to Dec. 12.

REGISTER for a chance to win a $10 gift card from Yummee Bakery! Must be present to win!