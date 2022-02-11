Hmong Institute Volunteers

media release: The Hmong Institute is a non-profit whose mission is empowering community through educating, preserving, and promoting the Hmong heritage. We provide free senior meals (60+), prevention and intervention services (youth, mental health, case management, and social services), advocacy, education, and cultural competency and heritage training.

We are looking for volunteers to help us pack food boxes as families and communities are forced to adjust to a new norm and are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our effort is to provide boxes of food and supplies to families, a basic need for families that we are impacted by COVID-19. We distribute about 350 food care boxes to Asian refugee and immigrant families on the 2nd and 4th Friday of every month.

Please register here: (https://tinyurl.com/yxfchnpk) or call 608-695-4041 to register in person. Once you have registered,

we will email you more information about our Food Care Boxes.

Location: Life Center, 4402 Femrite Drive, Madison, WI 53716

Volunteer Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and/or 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Why We Need More Volunteers & Benefits

The families needing this basic support is growing every week. We are thankful for the volunteers that continue to come and we need more volunteers. This is a great volunteer project for an individual, a family or a group effort. Benefits you will gain include: networking with people who share your volunteer values, gaining volunteer experiences, and enjoying a Hmong lunch. We hope you will join our team soon!