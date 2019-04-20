Hmong Gala Dinner

Google Calendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00

Buy Tickets

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Please join the Hmong Language & Culture Enrichment Program for the 6th Annual Hmong GALA, the premier fundraising event for the HLCEP, on Apr 20, 5:30- 8 pm at Madison College. Your support provides a safe and supportive learning environment for students to enhance their academic skills to prepare them for college and career.

DINNER – PROGRAM – CULTURAL PERFORMANCES – SILENT AUCTION

Questions:

Mai Zong Vue – hmonginstitute2017@gmail.com, 608-571-3272

Peng Her – peng.her@thehmonginstitute.org, 608-628-3901

Gala sponsorship and registration information are available at www.hmongenrichment.org/gala-registration.html

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-571-3272
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hmong Gala Dinner - 2019-04-20 17:30:00