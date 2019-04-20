Hmong Gala Dinner

press release: Please join the Hmong Language & Culture Enrichment Program for the 6th Annual Hmong GALA, the premier fundraising event for the HLCEP, on Apr 20, 5:30- 8 pm at Madison College. Your support provides a safe and supportive learning environment for students to enhance their academic skills to prepare them for college and career.

DINNER – PROGRAM – CULTURAL PERFORMANCES – SILENT AUCTION

Questions:

Mai Zong Vue – hmonginstitute2017@gmail.com, 608-571-3272

Peng Her – peng.her@thehmonginstitute.org , 608-628-3901

Gala sponsorship and registration information are available at www.hmongenrichment.org/gala- registration.html