Hmong New Year

to

RSVP

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus.

  • Cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists
  • Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods
  • Ball toss game
  • Family activities for all ages

The event is free and open to the public, but folks are asked to please reserve their tickets as soon as possible.

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family, Special Events
Holidays
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Hmong New Year - 2022-12-03 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hmong New Year - 2022-12-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hmong New Year - 2022-12-03 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hmong New Year - 2022-12-03 13:00:00 ical