media release: Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus.

Cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists

Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods

Ball toss game

Family activities for all ages

The event is free and open to the public, but folks are asked to please reserve their tickets as soon as possible.