Hmong New Year
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join the Madison College community as it celebrates the Hmong New Year on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m. in room D1630 at the Truax Campus.
- Cultural dance, instrument performers and other artists
- Hmong-owned vendors selling food and goods
- Ball toss game
- Family activities for all ages
The event is free and open to the public, but folks are asked to please reserve their tickets as soon as possible.
Info
