Hmong Storytelling & Culture

Mai Zong Vue is a Hmong folk story teller and folklore singer. She arrived in Wisconsin as a teenager and had been living in Madison since 1992. She will share stories of Hmong refugee resettlement experiences in the early 1980’s, assimilation stories of Hmong families in Wisconsin, and culture clash stories from her youthful days and family struggles. Mai Zong is a bridge builder using folk stories. The stories she tells will either make you laugh or cry because she chose a path in life that was not well-travelled on top of being a refugee. There will be time for question and discussion at the end, which the audience can ask questions and share their personal experiences of the Hmong resettlement in Wisconsin or America. This event is funded by a grant from Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Madison Community Foundation. For more storytelling events, visit http://www.beyondthepage.info/storytellers