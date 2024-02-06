Ho-Chunk History: Past, Present & Future

press release: The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy invite you to join us for an exciting presentation about the Ho-Chunk History with guest speaker William (Bill) “Nąąwącekǧize” Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Nation Preservation Representative. For over 24 years, Bill has been an asset to his tribe through his diligent work in Cultural and Heritage Preservation. During this presentation, Bill will walk us through the past, present, and future of the Ho-Chunk Nation. He will also share his thoughts regarding dugout canoe technology and the recent discoveries and extraction of dugouts from within Mendota Lake. Joining us that evening will be State Archaeologist Dr. Amy Rosebrough who will introduce our guest speaker.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 6:00PM at Pope Elementary School in the Large Group Instruction (LGI) room. No registration required to attend in person.

To watch the presentation live via Zoom, please register here: https://bit.ly/4b4UWTT

https://www.facebook.com/events/775883681232812/